Aishwarya Rai and Kendall Jenner groove together at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai recently graced the Paris Fashion Week, representing L'Oréal Paris as the Indian brand ambassador. The event took place against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower, with prominent figures like Yseult Onguenet, Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Cindy Bruna, Andie MacDowell, and Viola Davis joining the runway, courtesy of L'Oréal Paris.

Social media is buzzing with an inside video capturing Aishwarya's delightful grooving session with Kendall Jenner during the show. Kendall Jenner dazzled in a glitzy silver bodycon dress. Their lively interaction and shared enjoyment added a vibrant touch to their Parisian experience.

Aishwarya Rai's runway appearance at Paris Fashion Week was nothing short of spectacular, as she shone in a radiant gold cape gown.

She was among the show's highlights, showcasing a floor-sweeping bodycon gown adorned with exquisite gold sequins and featuring a graceful see-through cape draping from the back. To complete her look, she donned elegant golden high heels, along with dazzling diamond rings and earrings.