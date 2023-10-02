Two months of baby Koa: Ileana D’Cruz's adorable mother-son moment

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 02, 2023 02:16 PM IST
Ileana D'Cruz with her baby. Photo: Instagram/Ileana D'Cruz

Ileana D’Cruz is marking her son Koa Phoenix Dolan's two-month milestone by sharing an endearing photograph of the pair on her social media platform. Ileana recently graced her Instagram feed with a selfie, taken on a Sunday, featuring herself and baby Koa. The snapshot captures Ileana gazing at the camera while cradling her little one in her arms, all in celebration of Koa's arrival on August 1.

In the caption she wrote: "2 months already." It was in August, when Ileana shared the news about her son’s arrival. She shared a glimpse of him and revealed his name. Sharing the photo, Ileana wrote, "1 week of being your Mama."

The actress had announced her pregnancy in April this year and shared photographs of her partner, about whom she had been extremely tight-lipped about. She then revealed the love of her life - Michael Dolan. On the work front, the actress will next be seen in 'Unfair And Lovely' with actor Randeep Hooda.

