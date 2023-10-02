Tom Hanks sounds the alarm on AI, warns fans of his digital doppelganger in ad

Tom Hanks has issued a cautionary note to his fans regarding an AI rendition of himself featured in an advertisement. Following his vocal stance on the prevalent use of artificial intelligence in the creative sectors, the actor, known for his role as Otto Anderson in 'A Man Called Otto,' aimed to alert his dedicated followers to a dental plan promotional video showcasing a computer-generated representation of him, as reported by aceshowbiz.com.

The 67-year-old, two-time Oscar winner, made use of his Instagram page to declare that he has "nothing to do" with the advertisement. Over a screenshot of the promotional footage, he penned, "BEWARE!! There's a video out there promoting some dental plan with an AI version of me." He went on to stress, "I have nothing to do with it."

Tom's post came after he opened up about the use of Artificial Intelligence in the creative industries. When making an appearance in a May episode of 'Adam Buxton Podcast', he stated, "I can tell you that there is discussions going on in all of the guilds, all of the agencies, and all of the legal firms in order to come up with the legal ramifications of my face and my voice and everybody else's being our intellectual property."

The 'Forrest Gump' actor further pointed out, "What is a bona fide possibility right now is, if I wanted to, I could get together and pitch a series of seven movies that would star me in them in which I would be 32 years old from now until kingdom come. Anybody can now recreate themselves at any age they are by way of AI or deep fake technology."

"I could be hit by a bus tomorrow and that's it, but performances can go on and on and on and on," he continued. "Outside the understanding of AI and deep fake, there'll be nothing to tell you that it's not me and me alone. And it's going to have some degree of lifelike quality. That's certainly an artistic challenge but it's also a legal one." Tom additionally asked, "Without a doubt people will be able to tell (that it's AI), but the question is will they care? There are some people that won't care, that won't make that delineation."

(With IANS inputs)