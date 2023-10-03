Boney Kapoor opens up about Sridevi's death, says she was on 'salt-free' diet which led to constant blackouts

Producer Boney Kapoor has opened up about his wife and actor Sridevi's death. In a recent interview with an online channel, Boney spoke about how Sridevi was always on a rigorous diet because she wanted to appear good-looking on screen.

“Sridevi was on a salt-free diet. She would often starve herself and ensure she was in good shape so that she would look good onscreen. She has had several blackouts owing to low BP from the time we were married,” said the producer.

Boney, who is known for producing several hit films like 'Mr India', said that Nagarjuna once told him that Sridevi had suffered a fall on the sets of his film, following which, she lost a teeth. “Nagarjuna had paid me a visit to express his condolence after Sridevi's passing. He told me about the incident and spoke about Sridevi's crash diet.”

Boney had faced several accusations of murder following Sridevi's death in 2018. Speaking about the previous allegations, Boney said, “I was interrogated in detail by the Dubai Police who told me they had a lot of pressure from the Indian media. I went through a lot of tests, including a lie-detector test and other proceedings. Finally, the Dubai Police gave me a clean chit. I did not speak about the incident since I was interrogated for 48 hours after Sridevi's death. I still don't have anything to add. The report by the Dubai police clearly says it was accidental drowning and not a natural death,” he maintained.