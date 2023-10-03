Marvel Studios' Loki Season 2 to be aired on October 6

The first episode of Marvel Studios' Loki (Season 2) is all set to be released on Disney+ and Hotstar on Friday. The miniseries will mark the return of a time-variant version of Loki, God of Mischief, who was seen escaping in Avengers: Endgame, released in 2019.

The teaser of the series shows Loki time-slipping, travelling between the past and the present to find Sylvie and Miss Minutes. He can be seen working in an unlikely alliance with the Time Variance Authority (TVA) for this purpose.

Loki (Season 2), which is a part of the franchise's Phase Five, will have six episodes. It will conclude on November 9. The first season of the series concluded with Loki learning about the multiverse, his variants in various timelines, and He Who Remains, a variant of Kang the Conqueror.

Sophia Di Martino and Owen Wilson will reprise their roles as Sylvie and Mobius. The series will also see Jonathan Majors returning as a time-variant of Kang the Conqueror, who was shown in a glimpse in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.