Mammootty's mysterious new look leaves fans guessing

Our Correspondent
Published: October 03, 2023 02:57 PM IST
Mammootty and wife. Photo: X/@Forumkeralam2

Megastar Mammootty's latest look has gone viral all over social media. He is back after the Dubai promotions of 'Kannur Squad.' It was when the Megastar emerged from the airport accompanied by his wife that his new look was noticed. Fans are understandably curious to know which film this new look is for.

Meanwhile, fans assume that this new look is for Vysakh's new film, written by Mithun Manuel. There are rumours that he plays a character called Adipidi Jose. However, Mammootty has denied the existence of such a film or character. He has also confirmed that this is not a sequel to 'Kottayam Kunjachan.'

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout