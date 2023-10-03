Mammootty's mysterious new look leaves fans guessing

Megastar Mammootty's latest look has gone viral all over social media. He is back after the Dubai promotions of 'Kannur Squad.' It was when the Megastar emerged from the airport accompanied by his wife that his new look was noticed. Fans are understandably curious to know which film this new look is for.

Meanwhile, fans assume that this new look is for Vysakh's new film, written by Mithun Manuel. There are rumours that he plays a character called Adipidi Jose. However, Mammootty has denied the existence of such a film or character. He has also confirmed that this is not a sequel to 'Kottayam Kunjachan.'