Actor Sharon Stone says she's mostly out of work owing to her health issues

Hollywood actor Sharon Stone who suffered a brain hemorrhage in 2001, recently opened up about the trauma she has been dealing with for the past 22 years. According to the actor, she has not been receiving much work because of her health issue, especially since she needs to manage the ongoing effects of what happened to her. "I need eight hours of uninterrupted sleep for my brain medication to work so that I don't have seizures. So I'm a disability hire, and because of that I don't get hired a lot. These are the things that I've been dealing with for the past 22 years, and I am open about that now."

Following her hospitalisation, the 'Basic Instinct' star was 'stuttering' and not 'seeing correctly,' as well as suffering from memory loss, but it wasn't only her health issues and the lack of work opportunities that rocked her. Sharon's marriage to Phil Bronstein – with whom she adopted son Roan, now 23 – subsequently broke down and they divorced 2001, and not only did she feel as though she had "lost everything," she still doesn't think she "got most of it back" but it's something she's made peace with now.

She said, "I lost everything. I lost all my money. I lost custody of my child. I lost my career. I lost all those things that you feel are your real identity and your life. I never really got most of it back, but I've reached a point where I'm okay with it, where I really do recognise that I'm enough." The 'Casino' actor – who also has Laird, 18, and 17-year-old Quinn – has grown to appreciate the fact she doesn't have to take care of everyone else and it is OK for her to admit to her own vulnerabilities.