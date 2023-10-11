Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner reach temporary custody agreement of daughters

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have reached a temporary custody agreement for their two daughters. According to Page Six, court documents reveal that the former couple has achieved an 'amicable resolution'. Sophie and Joe share two daughters, Willa, aged 3, and Delphine, 14 months. The temporary custody agreement stipulates that from October 9 to October 21, both girls will stay with Sophie Turner, and she is allowed to travel within the U.S. and the U K during this time. Subsequently, the girls will be with their father, Joe Jonas, until November 2. This arrangement is set to continue until January 7, 2024, after which further details will be determined.

This development follows a four-day mediation process involving lawyers for Sophie and Joe to address divorce-related issues. Last month, Sophie had filed a lawsuit against her estranged husband for not returning their daughters to her native England. Sophie and Joe filed for divorce on September 5 after four years of marriage. Notably, Sophie was spotted spending time with singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, who is Joe's ex-girlfriend, shortly after these reports made headlines.