Aishwarya Rai crops Jaya Bachchan from Amitabh Bachchan's pic with Aaradhya, netizens react

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 81st birthday on October 11, surrounded by his children and grandchildren in a heartwarming celebration. His granddaughter, Navya Naveli, shared a delightful photo on her Instagram story, featuring Big B, Jaya Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, and Agastya Nanda from the joyful evening.

The next day, Aishwarya Rai posted a cropped version of the same photo on her Instagram account, sparking speculation on Reddit. Some netizens wondered if this was Aishwarya's response to Navya and her mother Shweta for not tagging the actress in their Paris Fashion Week post.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up for 'Project K,' where he'll share the screen with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. To mark his birthday, the film's makers revealed the actor's first official portrait. With an intense and intriguing look, Amitabh Bachchan's appearance in this project has captivated the internet, as it's notably different from his previous roles.