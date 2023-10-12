Amitabh Bachchan discloses his ‘reason to survive and work’

On his 81st birthday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan expressed his gratitude to his fans for their 'blessings', which he considers his motivation to 'survive and work'. Sharing a series of pictures on his blog, he affectionately referred to his fans as his extended family (EF) and showcased images of him meeting them outside his residence in Jalsa, with one photo capturing him adorned with a garland.

Thanking his fans, he wrote: “When the overwhelm is overwhelming, it is the most difficult task to express those sentiments ..” Big B added: “The blessings from all are my reason to survive and work .. and may I ever be worthy of these blessings.” On the eve of his birthday, Amitabh surprised his fans at midnight as he came outside his home to meet them. On the work front, Amitabh will be seen in ‘Ganapath’ starring Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff. He also has ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and ‘Thalaivar 170’ with Rajanikanth.

(With IANS inputs)