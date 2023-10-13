PVG was a producer who gave complete freedom to his directors: Rosshan Anddrews

Film producer and business magnate P V Gangadharan known for bankrolling several superhits in Mollywood, was a producer who gave complete freedom to his directors. Rosshan Anddrews, who collaborated with the stalwart for 'Notebook', recalls PVG as a highly supportive producer, who stood by him during thick and thin.

“As you all know, Notebook dealt with a different subject that was new in Mollywood at that time. It is no small thing that PVG sir was willing to back this project, which had all new faces. He was willing to spend a huge sum of money on the project despite this. We held several campaigns with these new faces. The Notebook became a star movie, only because of PVG sir,” says Rosshan.

He also recalled an interesting incident when the movie was released in 2007. “On the FDFS, I remember how people, especially the youth started booing throughout the movie in one of the theatres here. The film was released on the same day along with other films led by superstars. So, it was a huge challenge for us. Despite the negative response on the first day, PVG sir called me and assured me that it was one of the best movies he had done to date. That support was immense. I will always miss him,” he added.

Aneesh Upasana, who directed 'Janaki Jaane', the last film presented by PVG recalled the ace producer as a man with principles. “He had one policy that he would never compromise. Grihalakshmi Productions was known as a banner house that backed family-oriented movies. This is why he liked Jaanaki Jaane'. He was very particular that no offensive scene or word was used in his movies, which were meant for a family audience,” he added.

He recalled his association with PVG with fondness. “ I remember being worried when I had to narrate my story in front of PVG sir. After all, he was a man who created big hits like 'Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha'. However, when he heard the story, he hugged me. The project got delayed due to Covid. The movie was later bankrolled by S-Cube Films, owned by his three daughters – Shenuga, Shegna and Sherga and presented by Grihalakshmi Productions,” he said, adding that films were always a family affair for Gangadharan's family. “I remember his wife taking down notes and making suggestions to the script when I narrated the story. That is how much they were involved,” he said.

He added that Gangadharan was someone who always ensured everyone was comfortable on the sets of the film he produced. “He would often enquire about everyone's well-being, a quality I have noticed in very few producers,” Aneesh says, adding that Gangadharan was someone who also had a penchant for taking photographs of all the people who visited him.