Felt hurt that I wasn’t informed about 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu' spin-off: Santosh T Kuruvilla

Producer Santosh T Kuruvilla’s recent interviews are turning out to be very controversial. In his no-holds-barred style, he spoke about the pitfalls of his profession as well as the behind-the-scenes that unfolded behind some of the big films he produced. He admits that he wasn’t informed about a spin-off film of his production ‘Nna Than Case Kodu’ and how much it hurt him. Ratheesh Balakrishna Poduval is making ‘Sureshinteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hridayahariyaya Kadha’, a spin-off film based on two prominent characters (Sureshan and Sumalatha) from ‘Nna Than Case Kodu’.

“If you ask me I have had only good experiences in cinema. 99% at least! But yes, there is a bad memory I can probably say now. Currently, they are shooting a spin-off of 'Nna Than Case Kodu', a film I produced. Ratheesh Balakrishna Poduval is the director. But so far no one has asked my permission to make that film. I was the one who produced 'Nna Than Case Kodu' and I was not even given a hint about a spinoff of that film. Of course, they can make a film by all means. But I heard the news only recently and it hurt me.

But then just because I am hurt that shouldn’t stop them from making that film. So many people told me to file a case against the new film. And I know that I will win the case. I was advised to complain to the producers association as well as to hire a lawyer. But then a lot of people's efforts and money have been invested in that film as well. Perhaps someone else will make ‘Eliyan Aliyan’, a film registered in my name and written by Ratheesh. But I will not prevent that from happening because have invested money in that film and registered it,” said Santosh.

Meanwhile, Ratheesh hasn’t responded to this allegation. Rajesh Madhavan and Chithra Nair play the main leads in 'Sureshinteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hridayahariyaya Kadha'. Kunchacko Boban who played the main lead in 'Nna Than Case Kodu' will do a cameo.