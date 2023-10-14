Laughter galore as Jayaram mimics Prabhu at 'Ghost' promotions

Our Correspondent
Published: October 14, 2023 05:23 PM IST
Shiva Rajkumar, Jayaram. Photo: youtube.com/@msshortstv

If there is one thing Jayaram does better than acting, then it has to be mimicry. That’s one skill that has remained consistently good in his four-decade-old career. And that’s what makes him the life of every party and stage, even to this day. Remember how he was the show stealer at the ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ audio launch? His mimicry of Mani Ratnam and Prabhu clocked several million views. Jayaram was in his element during the pan-Indian promotional tour of Kannada film, 'Ghost' as well. At an event held in Mumbai, Jayaram once again mimicked Prabhu in front of the media, leaving everyone in splits.

In fact, Shiva Rajkumar, who is the hero of the film was laughing loudly at Jayaram’s antics. But then he quickly finished his act and admitted that if he stretched it any further, Prabhu might get angry at him.
'Ghost', directed by MG Sreenivas is Jayaram's debut Kannada film. Touted to be an action entertainer, this is Shiva Rajkumar’s next release after his superhit cameo in 'Jailer'. 

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout