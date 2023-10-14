Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner unfollow each other amid Sophie's split with Joe Jonas

There seems to be some tension between Priyanka Chopra and her former sister-in-law, Sophie Turner. The Game of Thrones actress recently started unfollowing Priyanka Chopra on Instagram and in return, Priyanka too has unfollowed Sophie. Earlier reports had suggested that Priyanka might have played a role in Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's breakup, as Sophie felt pressured by comparisons with Priyanka. It was believed that the Jonas family saw Priyanka as more mature and settled in her relationship with Nick compared to Joe and Sophie.

Previously, the two spent a significant amount of time together, often alongside Kevin Jonas's wife, Danielle, when Turner was still with Joe. They were part of the 'Jonas Sisters' friend group and even appeared in the Jonas Brothers' 'Sucker' music video together. Priyanka played a significant role in Joe and Turner's 2019 Las Vegas wedding as a bridesmaid and flower girl.

Adding to the intrigue, Priyanka posted a cryptic message on social media while sharing a picture with her friend Tamanna. She mentioned the uncertainty of everything, leaving fans speculating about whether this was related to her evolving relationship with her estranged sister-in-law, Sophie.