'8' is a film that focuses on short women and their plight: Roshin A Rahman

'8', a Malayalam film that hit theatres a few weeks ago revolves around short people's plight, says filmmaker Roshin A Rahman. The debutant director has also introduced a couple of new faces, to narrate the tale. The film, which is running in a few theatres in Kerala, aims to discuss the issues faced by petite people, especially women.

“People who are short have considerable number of issues in our society. With 8, we wanted to create awareness about the difficulties they face in daily life, including using a public toilet and boarding a bus. Even these women struggle to find a partner for marriage,” said Roshin, while adding that it is time the Kerala government too open their eyes to make public facilities more accessible for such people.

The movie, which also revolves around friendship, is an investigation thriller and also features Favas Jalaludeen, Irfaan Immaan, Aneesha Ummar, Ginnas Vinoth, Ampy Neenasam, Laxmi Devan and Altaf. Interestingly, yet another film on a short woman released recently in theatres this week. The movie titled 'Little Miss Rawther' features Gouri Kishan and Shersha Sherief.