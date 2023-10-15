Veteran actor Lissy spends quality time with daughter Kalyani Priyadarshan in the UK

Lissy and Kalyani Priyadarshan are having a mini vacation in the UK. Lissy shared pictures of the ‘mother-daughter trip’ on her Instagram page. While netizens expressed their happiness on seeing the duo together, most of them were impressed by how young Lissy looked in the photographs. Some of her celebrity friends, including Radhika and Kushboo have also commented on the post. Lissy, who made her debut at the age of 16 in ‘Odaruthammava Alariyum’ became a regular in Priyadarshan films.

Lissy married Priyadarshan in 1990 and later got separated in 2014. They announced their separation in 2015. Though the decision upset many of their closest friends, neither got into any details about the separation. It is said that though Mohanlal and Suresh Kumar played mediators they stuck to their decision. They were granted a divorce in 2016. But even after that, they have remained friends and are always shown solidarity when it comes to their children. Their son Sidharth pursued a graphics course in the US and has worked as the VFX Supervisor in 'Marakkar'. He also won the National Award for the same. Kalyani was also part of 'Marakkar'. Sidharth is married to Merlin who is a Visual effects producer.

Kalyani briefly worked as an assistant production designer and assistant art director before making her debut as an actor in the Telugu film, 'Hello' (2017). In Malayalam she made her debut in the Dulquer Salmaan production, ‘Varane Avashyamundu’ directed by Anoop Sathyan. Later she worked in 'Thallumaala', 'Bro Daddy', and 'Hridayam'. She will soon be seen in Vineeth Sreenivasan’s ‘Varshangalkku Shesham’ next.