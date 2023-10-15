Veteran actor Suhasini compares Aishwarya Rai to Florence Nightingale

Actor Suhasini who is also Mani Ratnam's wife compared Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to social reformer and founder of nursing Florence Nightingale. The veteran star during an interview with a news channel spoke in length about Aishwarya, adding that she is an extremely caring person. She also added that the 'Ponniyin Selvan' star had several 'qualities the public may not always see’.

“I feel really happy when I see Aishwarya. I know her personally, and while many see her for her beauty, I see her as a genuine person. She possesses qualities that the public may not always see. For example, if you become ill, she'll be the first to come and take care of you. She'll provide advice on what to eat, and she has that caring nature. Aishwarya Rai is like Florence Nightingale,” she said.

Aishwarya Rai has often been praised for her beauty and her acting skills. However, not too much is known about how her personal side. Aishwarya has acted in a handful of Mani Ratnam's movies, including 'Iruvar', 'Guru', 'Raavan' before she was signed up for 'Ponniyin Selvan'. In the film, she played Nandini, the Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar, who is a Chola kingdom chancellor. All of Mani Ratnam and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's collaborations have been hits.