Alia Bhatt wears her wedding sari while receiving national award. Netizens react

Actors Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon received the National Film Awards for Best Actor and Best Actress, respectively, from President Droupadi Murmu at the Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi on Tuesday. Alia Bhatt who shared the award with 'Mimi' actor Kriti made a sustainable fashion statement at the award ceremony, by re-wearing her wedding sari to the event.

The actor, who won the award for playing the titular role in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' looked elegant as she wore the wedding sari designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. She paired it with a beautiful choker and similar coloured earrings. Many people praised the actor for her decision to re-wear the sari. Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon, who won the award for her portrayal of a surrogate mother in 'Mimi' also looked simple, yet mesmerising in a cream-coloured sari. She also tied her hair in a bun, which was adorned by jasmine flowers. Allu Arjun, who became the first Telugu actor to win the national award for Best Actor, attended the event in a white suit.

While speaking to the media, the actor said he felt 'truly humbled' by the honour. "This moment is beyond words. I am truly humbled and honoured. Receiving this award for a commercial film like 'Pushpa' is a double achievement for me. Taggede le,” he said, repeating the famous dialogue from the film. Meanwhile, veteran actor Waheeda Rehman was felicitated with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the function.