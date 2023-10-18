Australian parliament honours Mammootty, releases personalized stamps with actor’s face

Canberra: In a proud moment for Malayalam cinema and the country as a whole, the Australian National Parliament has honoured legendary Indian actor Mammootty.

The 'Parliamentary Friends of India' officially launched 10,000 personalized stamps featuring the face of the Mollywood superstar at a special ceremony held in the Australian Parliament in Canberra.

The stamp brought out in collaboration with the Australia-India Business Council was released by Dr Andrew Charlton MP, the representative of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and the Chairman of Parliamentary Friends of India. Indian High Commissioner to Australia Manpreet Vora received the first stamp. Addressing the function, Andrew Charlton MP also read out the Australian Prime Minister's congratulatory message.

Stating that the Australian Government regarded Mammootty as the face of Indian culture, Andrew Charlton said, by honouring the actor, they were indeed honouring the great culture of India.

‘Parliamentary Friends of India’ is a committee elected from the MPs of the Australian National Parliament to promote trade, commerce and cultural ties between Australia and India. Speaking on the occasion, Indian High Commissioner to Australia Manpreet Vohra commented that every Indian celebrity should emulate what Mammootty had been doing for the community where he grew up.

Senator Murray Watt, who handles the portfolios of Agriculture and Fisheries in the Albanese ministry, noted that the 'Family Connect' project launched by Mammootty for the parents of Indian expatriates in Australia was a commendable initiative.

Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell, Australian Deputy High Commissioner-designate to India Daniel McCarthy, Deputy Chair of the Parliamentary Committee Julian Leisure, Center for Australia India Relations CEO Tim Thomas, AIBC National Associate Chair Irfan Malik, Family Connect National Coordinator and World Malayali Council Regional Chairman Kiran James and Robert Kuriakose, Mammootty's representative and Director of Care and Share International Foundation, were among those who spoke on the occasion.

Around one hundred and fifty people, including several Australian MPs, Senate members, officials of the High Commissioner's office, representatives of various Indian cultural organizations in Australia, etc. participated in the event.

The stamps, issued by the personalized division of the Australia Post, will be available in the market from today onward. In the coming months, the stamps with Mammootty’s face will be delivered to the homes here through various local newspapers, including the "Kerala News", which is dispatched through the post, besides several newsletters such as Metro Malayalam.