Malayalam cinema’s ‘villain’ Kundara Johny longed for a comedy role

Johny, who played antagonist characters to perfection in his career spanning over four decades in Malayalam cinema, is no more. He, surely, occupied a leading spot among the array of villain characters who fiercely and fearlessly fought the heroes. Hailing from an ordinary family with no particular artistic background to boast of, this footballer from Kundara has been part of over 500 movies across four languages. In one of his interviews with Malayala Manorama, he had spoken about how football shaped his career as an actor.

“Since I was a goalkeeper in football, I could dive and fall without much fuss, and those skills, in turn, helped me improve my performance as an artiste,” he said. The actor who made a mark as a villain said he started receiving a flurry of villain characters after his performance in 'Kazhukan' drew a lot of attention.

“I had a couple of stunt scenes with Jayan in that movie, which proved to be the turning point. As my performance drew attention, it opened the doors to a flurry of villain characters,” he said.

The actor who worked with I V Sasi in as many as 30 movies soon became a regular villain, but admitted that he stopped acting in rape scenes after his marriage. “I used to do any brutal scenes on the screen, but after marriage, I decided not to do rape scenes anymore,” he said, a decision he stuck to till his death.

The actor had revealed that he had a satisfying career, but would have loved to play a full-length comedy character. “I have never had any difficulties so far in my life. I have never been out of work and have been doing four to five movies every year. There have been times when I got featured in up to 23 movies a year. However, I still nurture the desire to work in an out-and-out comedy entertainer,” he had said.