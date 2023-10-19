National award recipient Allu Arjun greeted with flowers, dhol as he returns to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arjun, who received this year’s national award for Best Actor, was accorded a grand welcome on his arrival at his hometown. The actor who won the award for his movie ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ was welcomed by dhol and crackers while arriving at the airport in Hyderabad after attending the national awards ceremony on Tuesday in New Delhi. He was accompanied by his wife Sneha Reddy.

In the now viral video, Allu Arjun who is dressed in a black kurta and white pyjama can be seen coming out of the sun roof of his car, and waving at people. The fans are showering flower petals on him, and are holding flags bearing 'AA'. The fans are also seen holding placards of Allu Arjun's movies, while they clicked pictures of the actor.

Allu Arjun has made history by winning the National Award as in the history of Telugu cinema, he is the only actor to have the Award for the best actor. His performance in the role of iconic Pushpa Raaj received unanimous love from the fans and the masses across the globe. The movie has also received the award for Best Music Direction, which was given to Devi Sri Prasad.

The actor also took to Instagram and shared the photos from the ceremony. He wrote: "Honoured to receive the National Award. I want to thank the jury, the Ministry, the Government of India, for this recognition. This award is not only a personal milestone, but belongs to all people who have supported and cherished our cinema. Thank you, @aryasukku garu. You are the reason behind my achievement."

On the professional front, Allu Arjun is currently shooting for his highly-anticipated movie ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, which is scheduled to release on August 15, 2024. The first installment, 'Pushpa: The Rise' depicted the rise of coolie Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun) in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh. 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is directed by Sukumar and also stars Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

(With IANS inputs)