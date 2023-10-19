Joe Jonas withdraws divorce case against Sophie Turner: Reports

Singer Joe Jonas has reportedly withdrawn his divorce case against actor Sophie Turner following a four-day mediation process, as reported by Page Six. Recent court records disclose that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who tied the knot in 2019, have reached a temporary child custody agreement. On October 11, Jonas moved to dismiss his divorce case in Miami. Both parties have arrived at several agreements and are actively working towards an amicable resolution. They have established a temporary custody arrangement for their two daughters, aged one and three.

According to the court order, Sophie and Joe will alternate custody of their daughters for periods ranging from one and a half to three weeks until January 7. The children will move between their parents, staying with the 'Game of Thrones' actress from October 9 to October 21 and with Joe from October 21 to November 2. Thanksgiving will be spent with their father, while Christmas and New Year's will be celebrated with their mother. The agreement allows each parent to travel with their children within the US and the UK during their custody period. Both parents are required to submit a 'status report letter' before December 23, outlining the progress of the mediation.