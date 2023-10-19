Actor Kundara Johny’s funeral to be held in Kollam today

The mortal remains of actor Kundara Johny, who passed away from a heart attack, will be laid to rest at his native place in Kollam on Thursday. The funeral ceremony will take place at St Antony's Forane Church in Kanjiracode at 3pm. As Johny was an avid fan of football and also the captain of the Kollam district team, the actor’s mortal remains will be kept at the Kadappakkada Sports Club for public to pay their homage.

Johny had risen to fame playing the villain and the henchman of the antagonist in several Malayalam films. Johny has acted in over 100 films, his last release being the Unni Mukundan-starrer 'Meppadiyan' (2022). Kundara Johny's first film was 'Nithya Vasantham' (1979), in which a 23-year-old Johny played a 55-year-old character. His filmography includes movies like 'Godfather' (1991), 'Inspector Balram' (1991), 'Aavanazhi' (1986), 'Rajavinte Makan' (1986), 'Oru CBI Diary Kurippu' (1988), 'Kireedom' (1989), 'Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha' (1989), 'Samooham' (1993), 'Chenkol' (1993), 'Aaraam Thampuran' (1997), and 'Varnapakittu' (1997), among many others. He is survived by his wife Stella, who is a professor at a college in Kollam.