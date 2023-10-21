Colleagues mourn the sudden loss of television director Adithyan

Deceased television director Adithyan was given a tearful farewell by his colleagues. His death was unexpected, and it came as a shocker for his colleagues. The crew of the popular serial, ‘Santhwanam’ was inconsolable. He died of a heart attack while returning home after finishing the shoot of the serial.

After returning home at 10 p.m., he called the post-production director Sarath, and said he was going to the hospital as he had chest pain. By the time Sarath reached Adithyan’s house, he was in critical condition and was declared dead when he reached the hospital. The cast and crew of Santhwanam were like a big happy family. Chippy, Rajiv Parameshwaran, Sajin, Gireesh Nambiar, Gopika Anil are the main actors.

‘Amma,’ ‘Vanambadi,’ Akashadhoothu’ are the other serials directed by Adithyan. He hails from Anchal.