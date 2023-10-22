Laadli Awards 2023: Onmanorama's 'Penntholpaavakoothu' wins Best Documentary award

Onmanorama's news documentary, 'Penntholpaavakoothu,' has been awarded the Best Documentary in the web category at the 13th Laadli Media & Advertising Awards for Gender Sensitivity 2023 - Regionals. This documentary, directed by Susan Joe Philip in collaboration with journalist Athira Madhav, spotlights the courageous journey of female shadow puppetry artists in Kerala striving to bridge the gender gap within the temple art form.

The 12-minute documentary, edited by Alex Pappachan, has garnered widespread recognition for its powerful storytelling and message.

The Laadli Awards, organised by Population First, a Mumbai-based social impact organisation, and supported by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), stand as a beacon for promoting gender sensitivity within the media industry. This year's edition celebrated the remarkable contributions of 87 individuals hailing from various regions across the nation.

Susan Joe Philip and Athira Madhav.

'Penntholpaavakoothu' emerged victorious among over 850 submissions received in 13 different languages from every corner of the country.

'Penntholpaavakoothu' had previously earned the Best Short Documentary Award at the Seventh Art Independent Film Festival.