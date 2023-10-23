Television host Govind Padmasoorya and Gopika Anil announce engagement

Actor and television host Govind Padmasoorya and Television actor Gopika Anil are all set to tie the knot. It was Govind who dropped his engagement stills on his Instagram page.

“Happy to share that we are getting engaged today on this auspicious day of Ashtami. This is a family-initiated relationship that slowly blossomed as we interacted with each other. Seeking your blessings and prayers,” penned the actor. Their wedding will be next year.

GP aka Govind Padmasoorya is a popular Television host, who shot to fame by anchoring the reality dance show, D4 Dance. He debuted as an actor in MG Sasi’s ‘Adayalangal.’ He has also acted in ‘Daddy Cool,’ ‘IG’, ‘Varsham’ and ‘Pretham 2’. He also did a Tamil (‘Ki’) and Telugu (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’) film.

Meanwhile, Gopika is familiar as Anjali in Santhwanam to Television viewers. She made her debut as a child actor in ‘Balettan’ and ‘Sivam.’ In Balettan she played Mohanlal’s daughter and her younger sister was played by her real-life sister in the film. Gopika, who has acted in several Television serials is also an Ayurvedic doctor.