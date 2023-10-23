Sanjay Dutt's multilingual spree continues with 'Leo' and other south projects

Sanjay Dutt, who is expanding his horizons by working in various Indian film industries, believes that while cinema may be divided by languages, it remains a universal language of emotions that resonates with audiences.

Throughout the years, this superstar has portrayed iconic roles in Hindi cinema, including unforgettable performances in films like 'Khalnayak,' 'Sadak,' 'Vaastav,' the 'Munna Bhai' franchise, 'Agneepath,' and many others. He also made a remarkable foray into the South Indian film industry with his impactful portrayal of Adheera in 'KGF: Chapter 2.'

The superstar effortlessly blended into the world of Sandalwood, cementing his status as a versatile actor who could transcend regional boundaries.

He followed it up with his Tamil debut in 'Leo’ as an antagonist.

Talking about venturing into different film industries across India, Sanjay said: "While language can seem like a hurdle, remember this – cinema is the universal language of human emotion. Stories have a remarkable way of reaching people beyond words, touching the very core of our existence."

Continuing his streak, the superstar is now geared up to star in the upcoming Kannada language film ‘KD The Devil’.

He will also be seen in 'Double Ismart', an upcoming Telugu movie scheduled to be released on March 8, 2024. The movie is directed by Puri Jagannadh and will feature Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt as lead characters.

(With IANS inputs)