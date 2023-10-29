Remembering Matthew Perry through some of Chandler Bing's best sarcastic comebacks in 'Friends'

The fan base of the 'Friends' family (Chandler, Ross, Rachel, Phoebe, Joey, and Monica) rallies at one point, to celebrate the comeback lines of Sarcastic King Chandler Bing in the show that ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. Matthew Perry, who immortalised Chandler, died at the age of 54. In tribute, Onmanorama takes a look back at some of the best Chandler moments of the show.

"I'm not great at advice... Can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?"

Like the rest of the 'Friends' cast, Chandler Bing shares a tight-knit bond with the other characters, but it's his friendship with Joey that truly stands out for its humor and endearment. In the episode 'The One with the Tea Leaves,' when Rachel confides her concerns about her relationship with Joey, who had confessed his love for her, Chandler, never the relationship expert, responds with his signature humor, "I'm not great at advice... Can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?"

"I'm Chandler, and I make jokes when I am uncomfortable."

Chandler's go-to defense mechanism is his sarcasm, especially when he finds himself in awkward situations. In Season 6, Episode 24, during a date night with Monica, he unexpectedly runs into her ex-boyfriend, Richard. Feeling uneasy and unhappy, Chandler begins poking fun at Richard's mustache and his new girlfriend's lack of one. Realizing his joke missed the mark, he steps in to introduce himself with, "I'm Chandler, and I make jokes when I am uncomfortable."

"Could I be more... or could we be?"

Fans of 'Friends' will instantly recognize Chandler Bing's most famous and frequently repeated line on the show. He often uses the phrase 'Could you' when delivering his signature sarcastic quips. For instance, when he catches Ross staring at Rachel, Chandler says, "Could you want her more?" or in Season 1, when he remarks, "Could she be more out of my league." The phrase becomes a running joke among his friends, like the time Joey humorously wears all of Chandler's clothes and exclaims, "Could I be wearing any more clothes?"

"No, you didn't get me. You get me, you kill me."

Joey and Chandler's friendship remains one of the highlights of the series. In Season one, episode five, Joey inadvertently endangers Chandler while helping him design his new apartment. Chandler emerges unharmed but in typical Chandler fashion responds with, "No, you didn't get me. It's an electric drill. You get me, you kill me."

"I say more dumb things before 9 AM than most people say all day."

In the 16th episode of the fourth season, the pregnant Phoebe experiences intense cravings, amusing Chandler, who dubs her a "cereal killer." When Monica gives him a disapproving look, Chandler defends himself with, "I say more dumb things before 9 AM than most people say all day."

Sarcastic King, take a bow!