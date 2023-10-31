I was a Buddhist monk in my previous life: Lenaa

Actor Lena has openly discussed her belief that she was a Buddhist monk in a previous life, recalling that in that life, she passed away at the age of 63. She claims to vividly remember all aspects of her past life experience, and during an interview with a media house, she shared these insights.

According to Lena, her past life was connected to a location near Tibet, and this past identity as a monk influenced her decision to shave her head in her current life. She also said that discussing time in a linear progression would be confusing, as she believes her previous life and her present existence exist within the same time plane. Moreover, Lena expressed her deep spiritual connection to Mohanlal, considering him her spiritual guru, and emphasized his significant role in her spiritual journey.