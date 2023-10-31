Meenakshi was embarrassed about me dancing with Tamannaah: Dileep

Dileep is known for his ability to laugh at himself. At public functions, he has this habit of lacing his narratives with a lot of humour. Recently at the audio launch of 'Bandra', the actor was at his wittiest best. He spoke about his daughter’s reaction when she was told that he would be dancing with Tamannaah on screen.

“When I heard the story of 'Bandra', I felt the film needed Tamannaah. To be honest, we felt this film wouldn’t be possible if Tamannaah wasn’t available. When Arun said he had met her, I thought he was kidding. But then he sent me a photo. Even then I couldn’t believe it. It was only when she came for the pooja that I believed it. That was like a dream come true!”, recalled the actor.

Dileep says they travelled to various locations to shoot the film. They had apparently kept the ‘Rou Rou’ song to the last. The actor said on the morning of the shoot, he had called his daughter Meenakshi to convey the news to her. When she asked him about the scene, Dileep said he was going to dance with Tamannaah. He admits that his daughter’s response was hardly encouraging— “Please don’t go anywhere near her. You can perhaps just walk around lip-syncing the lyrics or glimpse at her. Please don’t dance with Tamannaah and embarrass me,” she told him.

When a shattered Dileep passed this information to Tamannaah, she brushed it aside— “Oh please don’t say that sir. I don’t really know dancing.” The actor says her words were a great source of motivation for him. “Imagine if someone who could dance like this actually learned dancing? That would be something else! I am dancing with a heroine on screen after 7 years. We shared a very warm relationship right from day 1. Somehow felt like I had known her all my life. I think that chemistry is reflected on screen as well. Arun has given me a character that I have never done before in Bandra,” said the actor.