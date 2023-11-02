Scarlett Johansson suing app developer for using her AI-generated voice in online ad

San Francisco: Actor Scarlett Johansson who has voiced the character Princess Mindy in the 'Sponge Bob Square Pants Movie' is reportedly suing an app developer for using her name and AI-generated version of her voice in an online ad without her permission.

As reported by Variety, the 22-second ad showed Johansson behind the scenes while filming 'Black Widow', where she says "What’s up guys? It's Scarlett and I want you to come with me." Later, an AI-generated voice meant to sound like the actor takes over, saying "It's not limited to avatars only. You can also create images with texts and even your AI videos. I think you shouldn't miss it."

Scarlett Johansson. Photo: IANS/IMDb

The ad was for an AI image editor, called Lisa AI: 90s Yearbook & Avatar, the report mentioned. Convert Software — the developer behind the app — included text at the bottom of the ad that read: 'Images produced by Lisa AI. It has nothing to do with this person.' Representatives for Johansson were quoted as saying in the report that the actor was never a spokesperson for the app. The online ad no longer seems to be available on online. Recently, Hollywood actors had gone on a strike demanding a safeguard against the use of Artificial Intelligence in the industry.

(With IANS inputs)