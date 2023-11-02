Actress Vincy Aloshious, the recipient of this year's Kerala State Award for Best Actress, has expressed her desire for friends, family, and fans to refer to her as Win.C in the future. The actor shared this unique request on her Instagram page and explained the reason behind her decision to change the spelling of her name.

She revealed that megastar Mammootty played a role in this choice. According to her, she felt a surge of excitement when Mammootty addressed her as "Wincy" because it symbolizes victory.

“Feels amazing whenever some one mentioned me as 'Win.C'. Gives me a sudden rush of happiness and proud.. feels like I hold Victory.. Butterflies flied in my stomach when @mammootty ikka called me my name as "Winc".. hence I'm changing it.. for my happiness.. now onwards I wish , the world should address me as Win.C..,” (sic) she wrote.

Vincy who debuted as an actor in 'Vikruthi' after she made a mark with Mazhavil Manorama's 'Nayika Nayakan' in 2018 has portrayed a couple of intense and humorous characters in Mollywood. She played the titular character in 'Rekha', revolving around a girl who takes revenge on men who abused her.