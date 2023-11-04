Aamir Khan's daughter Ira drops pics of her pre-wedding festivities

Mumbai: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira is all set to tie the knot on January 3 next year. The pre-wedding festivities are already at full swing for Bollywood star Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira and her fiance Nupur. The bride-to-be took to her Instagram and dropped a bunch of pictures from her kelvan ceremony.

For the occasion, Ira wore a pink lehariya saree with a traditional Maharashtrian-style nose ring. Nupur opted for a kurta and black denims. Ira also posted photos of her friends Mithila Palkar and Zayn Marie Khan with smiling emojis. Ira’s mother Reena Dutta joined them in a red saree. Ira and Nupur got engaged last year. They hosted an engagement party for their family and friends in Mumbai later.

Recently, Ira and her father had come live on social media to explain about the importance of mental health. Both of them spoke about the need to hire professional help when needed, sharing experience of their own journey.

What is a kelvan ceremony?

Kelvan ceremony is held before the wedding festivities and is a traditional get-together of the bride and groom's families. They exchange food and gifts during the event.

(With IANS inputs)