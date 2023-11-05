Learning from you, trying to do best: Shah Rukh Khan to Kamal Haasan

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has expressed his appreciation for his 'Hey Ram' co-star, Kamal Haasan, acknowledging that he's learning from Kamal and striving to give his best. On SRK's 58th birthday, Kamal Haasan extended his wishes with a heartfelt message, saying, "Wishing the Badshah of Bollywood and my friend @iamsrk a very happy birthday! Your charisma, talent, and charm continue to delight your fans worldwide, just like your blockbuster movies. May your day be filled with love and laughter.

SRK said to Kamal in response to this message: “Thank u so much sir. Been learning from you and trying to do my best. Love to you and happiness.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK is gearing up for his upcoming release ‘Dunki’.

Drawn from real-life experiences, ‘Dunki’ is a saga of love and friendship that brings together five wildly disparate stories, mixing up rib-tickling comedy with a lot of bleakness and action. It is slated to release this Christmas.

Kamal next has ‘Indian 2’, ‘KH233’, and ‘KH234’ in the pipeline.

(With IANS inputs)