Shane Nigam and Mahima's on-screen chemistry strikes again in 'Little Hearts'

Their charming chemistry was one of the better sights in ‘RDX’. They are back again in the Sandra Thomas and Wilson Thomas production ‘Little Hearts’, directed by Aby Treesa Paul and Anto Jose Periera. We had a chat with them.

About RDX win

Mahima: We didn’t expect the film to be such a spectacular hit. I was also a bit sceptical about doing a film in Malayalam after a gap.

What does this film talk about?

Shane: 'Little hearts' talk about relationships. The film beautifully depicts the relationship between a father and son and also between two families.

Mahima: This role was offered soon after 'RDX' and our pairing was also highly appreciated. The bond between my character Shosha and Shane’s Sibi has been charmingly etched in the film. The first schedule was in Idukki. Now the shooting is progressing in Kochi.

Were you excited about reuniting on screen again?

Mahima: There is a comfort in sharing screen space with a co-star you had a nice time working with earlier. He takes time to open up and I make friends easily. I was a bit scared when we first acted together. Since he was a spontaneous actor, I was worried if I would be able to match up. But all that vanished once we started shooting.

Shane Nigam: The response to 'RDX' was really overwhelming. So I was hoping that we would get that same acceptance in 'Little Hearts' as well. We have a professional working relationship. I am happy that we could maintain that in this film as well.