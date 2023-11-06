Amala Paul ties the knot with Jagat Desai in Kochi

Amala Paul and her boyfriend, Jagat Desai, have sealed their love with a lavishly beautiful lavender-themed wedding in Kochi. Known for her stellar performances in Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu films, Amala made her Bollywood debut earlier this year with Ajay Devgn's 'Bholaa'.

Their love story culminated in a memorable wedding ceremony, ten days after Amala delightedly accepted Jagat's surprise proposal on her birthday. The wedding was a charming affair conducted under Christian rituals. Amala chose Instagram to share the joyful moments, where she and Jagat gracefully matched in lavender attire – her in a stylish top and skirt with a complementing statement necklace, and him wearing a lavender dupatta paired with a pristine white designer kurta-pajama.

The photographs capture their special moments, from holding hands with a bouquet on the stage to descending a wooden staircase and sharing radiant smiles while fireworks illuminate the background.

Amala, renowned for her roles in films like 'Mynaa' (2010), 'Deiva Thirumagal' (2011), and 'Thalaivaa' (2013), had previously been married to director A L Vijay.