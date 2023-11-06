Mahesh Babu and Venkatesh Daggubati's poker showdown creates social media stir

Two of the Telugu film industry's prominent stars, Mahesh Babu and Venkatesh Daggubati, have seized the spotlight due to viral images capturing them engaged in a poker game. These photographs have stirred quite a debate online. Mahesh Babu and Venkatesh Daggubati were recently seen at the grand opening of a new clubhouse in Hyderabad, where they were actively participating in a poker game alongside other attendees. The event was organized by a city-based industrialist who extended an invitation to both actors.

In these snapshots, Mahesh Babu is seen sporting an orange sweatshirt, while Venkatesh is clad in an all-black ensemble complemented by stylish shades. The actors appeared to be in high spirits, thoroughly relishing the moment.

The pictures show Mahesh Babu and Venkatesh engrossed in what appears to be a poker game involving real money. This viral image has ignited a spirited online debate, particularly among the fan base of Mahesh Babu. The source of the leaked image remains undiscovered, leaving Mahesh Babu's admirers surprised, as the actor is usually known for maintaining a more reserved persona in real life and not typically engaging in such activities.