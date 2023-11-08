Mammootty-starrer 'Kannur Squad' gets an OTT release date? Know details here

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 08, 2023 02:44 PM IST Updated: November 08, 2023 05:14 PM IST
Mammootty plays ASI George in 'Kannur Squad'. Photo | Imdb

Mammootty-starrer 'Kannur Squad' recently entered the Rs 100 crore club, becoming Mollywood's fourth highest-grossing film. The investigation thriller revolves around a group of policemen led by ASI George, who scour the country to track down the people behind a businessman's murder. The film, directed by Roby Varghese Raj and written by his brother Rony and Muhammed Shafi, opened to positive reviews, with many people praising the actors' performances and the filmmaking. The makers said they had initially worked on 15 drafts before finalising a script and approaching Mammootty to play the role.

The film, is based on the real-life Kannur squad, which was formed to combat the rising crimes in the region. The challenges they face to capture the criminals form the crux of the film. Interestingly, Rony and Roby's father C T Rajan had produced a film with Mammootty in 1989 titled 'Mahayanam', which failed at the box-office. Roby, who worked as a cinematographer in Mollywood, is a first-time director while Rony is an actor.

Though there are reports that the movie will start streaming on Disney+Hotstar on November 10, there has been no official communication on the same. The film is produced by Mammootty Kampany, which had earlier bankrolled 'Rorschach' and 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam'.

