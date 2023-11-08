Saiju Kurup in the dock as court bars release of film ‘Porattu Nadakam’

The release of the film 'Porattu Nadakam' directed by Noushad Saffron and featuring Sajiu Kurup in the lead role, has been barred. The First Class Additional District and Sessions judge, Ernakulam, imposed the restriction on the censoring and release of the film on the basis of a complaint regarding violation of copyright laws. The court passed the verdict, acting on a complaint filed by writer director Vivian Radhakrishnan and producer Akhil Dev.

The complaint said that the film’s script was written originally by Vivian Radhakrishnan. Years ago, Vivian had handed over the script titled 'Subham' to Akhil Dev, managing director of LSD Productions, for making it into a film. Following this, Vivian Radhakrishnan approached actor Saiju Kurup through Akhil Dev for playing the lead role. The script was sent to the actor for him to read. Akhil Dev and Vivian Radhakrishnan claimed that the same script was made into a film under the title 'Porattu Nadakam' by giving credit to Suneesh Varanad for the script.

The shooting of the film directed by Naushad Saffron was completed and it has been sent for the post production process. The film is produced by Vijayan Pallikara and Gayatri Vijayan under the banner of Emirates Productions. Advocates Sukesh Roy and Meera Menon, who appeared for the complainants, said that evidence could be produced in the court and a favourable verdict obtained at least now because Vivian and Akhil had come to know that they had been cheated soon after the shooting of the film was over.

“A number of cases of this type, which lack even an iota of humanity, have come to the fore in the tinsel world recently. Many do not speak out because of threats and other reasons. Those with selfish motives, who gain fame among the masses by stealing the efforts and recognition of others, should be isolated”, said Vivian Radhakrishnan and Akhil Dev.

“I run a digital marketing company. I also produce films and do programmes like content video creation. For many years, I have been buying scripts and developing projects. The rights to the script for the film that has now been shot under the name 'Porattu Nadakam' were bought by me in 2018. Vivian Radhakrishnan, who wrote the script, had narrated the story to Dileesh Pothan and Saiju Kurup. Saiju, who liked the story, said that he wanted to read the entire script, upon which Vivian sent it to him.

“Vivian Radhakrishnan wanted to direct the film. Discussions were also conducted to decide whether to go ahead with that decision. Neither Saiju nor others knew that I owned the rights to the script. The writer of the script at present is claimed to be Suneesh Varanad. There has been an earlier complaint against Suneesh Varanad in connection with the film 'Eesho'.

“The director of 'Eesho' contacted me saying that the script writer of 'Porattu Nadakam' wanted to see me to discuss some issues related to the promotion of the film. He narrated the story to me when he came for the discussion. It is then that I realised that it was the same story as my script. Legal notice was sent to them immediately and the court has granted us a favourable verdict now. We have all the proof with us for having sent the script at the time”, Akhil Dev told Manorama Online.