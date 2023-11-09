US model Ashley Graham joins viral 'Just Looking Like a Wow' trend, says 'Ranveer told me to do it'

The viral sensation of the 'just looking like a wow' trend has now gone global, with US model Ashley Graham embracing it. During her recent appearance at the inauguration ceremony of the Jio World Plaza, where she looked stunning in a designer saree, Ashley decided to join in on the viral trend. She playfully attributed her participation to Ranveer Singh.

Ashley treated her Instagram followers to a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her time at the Jio event. She used the audio from the 'looking just like a wow' meme in her Instagram reel while donning a beautiful cream and golden saree. The American model even added her own lipsync to the dialogue, "So beautiful, so elegant. Just looking like a wow!"

The 'just looking like a wow' meme initially gained popularity after a video featuring a woman selling salwar suits on Instagram went viral. Numerous Bollywood stars, including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and others, have all hopped on the trend with their unique contributions.