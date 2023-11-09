Dileep condoles Kalabhavan Haneef's death. 'We were like brothers'

Dileep has condoled the death of mimicry artist and Mollywood actor Kalabhavan Haneef who passed away in Kochi on Thursday. The actor expressed his grief on social media. "Both me and Haneef Ikka acted together in several films. We were like brothers. Saddened by his sudden loss," wrote the actor.

Haneef, who has essayed small roles in over 150 films, first met Dileep a stage programme in Kizhakkambalam. Years later, he bonded with the actor on the set of 'Thenkasipattanam'. After that, the duo worked together in a couple of movies. In one of his interviews with Manoramaonline, the actor spoke of his relationship with Dileep. "Some people would comment that I was a lucky star in Dileep's films. I don't think I could be labelled so. Dileep was also someone who would also recommend me in other movies. He was a leading actor and didn't have to take the trouble to do so. I once asked him why he went the extra mile for me. He expressed his confidence in me as an actor. He is always in my prayers," Haneef once said.

Haneef who made his debut with 'Cheppukilukkanna Chanagathi', has performed in several international shows as a mimicry artist. Apart from films, Haneef also appeared in serials and also made a mark as a theatre artist. His roles in films like 'Ee Parakkum Thalika' are particularly notable.