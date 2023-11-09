A stop memo has been issued by the Perumbavoor municipality for constructing a temporary film set for 'Guruvayoorambala Nadayil' directed by Vipin Das. It has been alleged that the movie set is being constructed on an illegally-filled land. A model of the Guruvayoor temple is being built at Karatupallikara in the 12th ward under the ownership of Jacob Joy, son of Vettikanakkudy V C Joy. The stop memo was issued on the basis of a complaint that a paddy field was being illegally filled with mud for the construction.

About 60 artists have been working on the construction for about a month using plywood, cords, steel square pipes, and polythene sheets. According to Municipality chairman Biju John Jacob, the filmmakers hadn’t obtained any permission for the construction. He said it was impossible to grant permission to erect a set on a paddy field illegally filled with mud.

However, the crew denied the allegation and said they had already applied for permission for the construction and were informed that the decision would be considered in the council meeting. Meanwhile, V C Joy has alleged that the personal interests of some councilors were the reason for this stop memo. He also pointed out that the stop memo was issued in his name for the construction of the land, which was in his son's name.