Sushmita Sen celebrates Diwali with daughter Renee, repeats sari worn 17 years ago

Sushmita Sen and her daughter Renee were seen celebrating Diwali together. The two looked elegant as they wore saris to an event hosted by Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. The ‘Taali’ actor also shared some beautiful pictures on social media.

“A date with my beautiful daughter Renee Sen. And I am styled by a dear friend @umabiju you rock!!!! Thank you Shilpa Shettya, Raj Kundra for always being such wonderful Hosts!! I love you guys,” she wrote, while sharing the pictures. While Sushmita wore a beige colour sari with sequins, Renee looked beautiful in a blue and gray ruffled sari and a choker necklace. Renee who completed her schooling in Mumbai, pursued her Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and Psychology.

Meanwhile, social media was all praise for Sushmita’s choice of sari. Many recalled how they had seen the actor wear the same sari during one of the episodes of Karan Johar’s ‘Koffee with Karan’ several years ago. “Looking beautiful as usual. Same sari you wore for KWK in 2006,” wrote one user. Sushmita Sen whose latest series ‘Aarya 3’ is streaming on Disney+Hotstar is reportedly dating Rohman Shawl again.