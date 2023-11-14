Mrunal Thakur dating Badshah? Rapper spills the beans

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 14, 2023 02:52 PM IST
The two had attended the Shilpa Shetty's Diwali bash together. Photos | Instagram

Mumbai: Indian rapper Badshah has addressed rumours about his relationship with 'Sita Ramam' actor Mrunal Thakur. The rapper posted a hilarious message on social media, after a video of them holding hands at actress Shilpa Shetty’s Diwali bash went viral.

Mrunal who was wearing a green dress was seen holding hands with Badshah as the duo left the event. Without divulging much about the rumours, Badshah wrote on Instagram stories: “Dear Internet, sorry to disappoint you yet again but jaisa aap soch rahe hain waisa nahi hai (it's not what you think)” followed by laughing emojis. A week ago, rumours had surfaced that Mrunal was all set to marry a Telugu boy. However, the actress later dismissed such claims.

Badshah posted a hilarious note on Instagram stories. Photo: Instagram (@badboyshah)

On the work front, Mrunal was last seen in the war drama 'Pippa' directed by Raja Menon. In the film, Mrunal plays Radha Mehta, who was involved in the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. She will next be seen in ‘Hi Nanna’. Mrunal's performance as Sita in 'Sita Ramam' was appreciated by critics and audience alike.
(With IANS inputs)

