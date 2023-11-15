Tom Hiddleston says Shah Rukh Khan can play the Bollywood variant of 'Loki'

Hollywood star Tom Hiddleston, in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, expressed his belief that Shah Rukh Khan could aptly portray the cunning and devious Loki if given the opportunity. When asked about his choice for the role, Tom promptly responded, saying, 'Shah Rukh Khan. He would be great. He is a good variant, I think'.

Reflecting on a past experience, Tom shared his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan by recalling watching the Bollywood actor's film Devdas. Describing it as an extraordinary experience, Tom reminisced, 'I remember it was quite a long time ago now. I remember going to see Devdas. I mean that's quite an old film. I remember going to see that at my local cinema, and it was such an extraordinary'.

Shah Rukh Khan's potential as a variant of Loki receives praise from the Loki star himself, adding an intriguing perspective to the realm of cinematic possibilities. Meanwhile, the recently concluded Season 2 of Loki, which premiered on Disney+ on October 6, garnered positive reviews for its season finale.