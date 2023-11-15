Years after split, Ben Affleck seen spending time with ex-wife Jennifer Garner

Los Angeles: Hollywood actor Ben Affleck who tied the knot with Jennifer Lopez last year was seen spending some time with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner at their son's basketball game. The two who were married for 10 years from 2005 to 2015 share three children together – Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel. The co-parents had reunited for Samuel's basketball game.

The 51-year-old Oscar winner looked healthy and happy as he met up with ‘The Yes Day’ actress. Photo | Imdb

As per Mirror.co.uk, the 51-year-old Oscar winner looked healthy and happy as he met up with ‘The Yes Day’ actress. Ben looked dapper in a long-sleeve plaid shirt, teamed with grey jeans and Nike sneakers, while Jennifer looked gorgeous in a grey jumper, black leggings and purple trainers. After the game finished, they exited the building together, and were seen smiling at each other, while Ben carried a black backpack over his shoulder. The notoriously private star was in a cheeky mood, as he laughed and smiled during an animated conversation with his ex-wife.

Though the duo tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2005, their union sadly came to an end in 2015, and Ben entered a treatment facility for alcohol addiction two years later. After completing his stint, he thanked Jennifer for supporting him and caring for their kids while he was in rehab. The couple officially filed for divorce shortly afterwards, ending rumours of a reconciliation after the duo were spotted on holiday together, and wearing their wedding rings. Just

(With IANS inputs)