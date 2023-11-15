Naga Chaitanya's OTT debut 'Dhootha' to release on this date

Naga Chaitanya's entry into the world of OTT is set to unfold with his upcoming supernatural suspense thriller, 'Dhootha.' Making his debut on Prime Video, the eight-episode series showcases a stellar ensemble cast with Chay taking on the lead role. Accompanying him are actors Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Prachi Desai, each portraying crucial characters in the story.

Directed by Vikram K Kumar and produced by Sharrath Marar under the banner of NorthStar Entertainment Pvt Ltd, 'Dhootha' is Prime Video's upcoming Telugu Original. The series, available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, is scheduled for a global release on December 1.

In this supernatural suspense-thriller, Naga Chaitanya steps into the character of Sagar, an ambitious and successful journalist. Sagar finds himself entangled in a web of supernatural events that form the epicentre of mysterious and gruesome deaths, casting a dark shadow over his family. The narrative promises an intriguing exploration into the realms of the unknown, set to captivate audiences across languages and regions.

With a compelling storyline and powerful performances by Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Prachi Desai, 'Dhootha' is poised to offer viewers a gripping and immersive experience.