Shah Rukh Khan hosts exclusive bash for football legend David Beckham

Shah Rukh Khan took on the role of host, extending a warm welcome to the legendary footballer David Beckham at his residence on Thursday. A widely circulated video showcases Beckham's unassuming arrival at Mannat, where he occupies the back passenger's seat, while his staff sits in the front. In Mumbai for the ICC World Cup 2023 semi-final match between India and New Zealand, the football icon interacted with numerous Bollywood celebrities throughout his stay

Following the match, actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja organized an extravagant celebration for Beckham, attended by numerous B-town luminaries. Additionally, Beckham met the Ambani family on Wednesday, receiving a Mumbai Indians jersey as a gift. The jersey featured the number seven, reminiscent of his time with the iconic Manchester United club.

As a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Beckham's visit aligns with the International Cricket Council's collaboration with UNICEF, aiming to empower women and girls while promoting inclusion and gender equality through cricket.