Snoop Dogg reveals decision to give up smoking

American rapper Snoop Dogg has surprised fans by announcing his decision to quit smoking. The revelation was made on social media, though the artist didn't specify the type of smoke he's giving up. Snoop Dogg's distinctive persona has long been associated with marijuana, influencing many of his business ventures and media appearances.

On Instagram, Snoop Dogg shared his decision, stating, 'After much consideration & conversation with my family, I've decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time'. The black-and-white post's caption straightforwardly declares, 'I'm giving up smoke', prompting varied reactions from his fans. Some expressed disbelief, while others took a more light-hearted approach, making jokes about his sudden sobriety.

Sky News reports that Snoop Dogg's announcement coincides with the recent launch of 'Best Bud Bags,' a collaboration with celebrity chef Martha Stewart. These designer clutches come equipped with a lighter and a compartment designed for weed, emphasizing the rapper's close ties to the cannabis culture.

Snoop Dogg's journey to fame began with notable appearances on Dr. Dre's 1992 album, 'The Chronic,' prominently featuring a marijuana leaf on the cover. Subsequently, he released his debut album, 'Doggystyle,' in 1993, and has since contributed to 19 albums.