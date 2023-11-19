SRK's fearless act with a snake wows netizens

Shah Rukh Khan made a striking appearance at the birthday celebration for Isha Ambani's twins, where he demonstrated his fearlessness by confidently handling a snake with his bare hands. The entire incident was captured on camera, and the footage, showcasing the Bollywood star's courage, quickly surfaced online. A fan page on Instagram posted the clip, commending King Khan for his unwavering demeanour in the face of the intimidating reptile.

The video unfolded with Shah Rukh initially appearing hesitant to hold the snake, but with guidance from the Ambani family, he proceeded to carefully carry it in his hands. Anant Ambani entrusted the reptile to the Bollywood actor, and Radhika Merchant was seen assisting him in holding it securely. However, the surprises didn't end there. Someone positioned behind SRK gradually placed another snake around the actor's neck, resulting in him carrying two snakes simultaneously while posing for the camera.

The birthday bash, celebrating Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's twins, Krishna and Aadiya, drew the presence of several prominent Bollywood personalities. Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, attendees included Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, and Aditya Roy Kapur, contributing to the star-studded celebration held in Mumbai.